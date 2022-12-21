the future of Carlos Andres Gomez one of the Millonarios revelations in 2022, seems to be far from the Bogota club. Despite the fact that the blues will be in phase 2 of the Copa Libertadores, their departure seems to be imminent.

For several days, press reports have ensured that the extreme, 20 years old and already with calls to microcycles of the Colombian National Team, has offers to leave the country.

In recent days it was mentioned that two Brazilian clubs had shown interest in taking Gómez: one, Bahía, from which the veteran Colombian striker Hugo Rodallega said goodbye a few days ago and who has just been promoted to the Brasileirao.

The second interested party is RedBull Bragantino, which will have international participation this year. The club, runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, will return to this tournament in 2023, after a poor performance in the Libertadores this year: it was last in group C.

Red Bull Bragantino was a finalist for the Sudamericana in 2021.

The Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, who works for the UOL portal and also reports for CNN Portugal, ensures that the business between Millionaires and Bragantino is already closed.

Red Bull Bragantino succeeded in hiring Colombian attacker Carlos Gómez, from Millionaires. He is 20 years old and will sign a contract valid for five seasons — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) December 21, 2022

According to that source, RedBull Bragantino will give Gómez a long-term contract: he will sign for five seasons. The amount of the transfer is not known, because, according to Andrade, he remains as secretive as possible.

Millionaires had been reinforced with the return of Fernando Uribe, after a year in Junior, and the hiring of Leonardo Castro, scorer in the 2022-II League and champion with Deportivo Pereira. Now he will have to look for a new alternative to play as a winger, if this version is confirmed.

