The reconstruction of Real Madrid will begin next season, the club is considering a major clean-up of the squad, as well as the arrival of pieces of proven quality and low age that can refresh the face of the team, which although it has had a positive campaign, the defeat in El Clásico has made Florentino and Ancelotti rethink many situations.
The lower area is undoubtedly the most worrying for Real Madrid, both sides will only have one eligible player, in the case of the right sector Dani Carvajal. who has not shown the worst version of himself would cause the return of Oyarzabal, while on the left, Marcelo will leave as a free agent and leave only Mendy, for which Carlo has already requested the signing of a Premier League figure.
According to information from Sport, Carlo has asked the Merengue board for the arrival of Kieran Tierney, a left-back who has had an excellent season with Arsenal and who is to the coach’s liking so that he competes one-on-one with Mendy. Although, this does not aim to be a simple signing, because although there is a great relationship between both clubs, Tierney’s market value is 32 million euros and his role in Arteta’s eleven could raise his price above said figure.
