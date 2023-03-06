The impersonator Carlos Álvarez spoke before the imminent return of “Los comedians ambulantes” through Latina, with “Chino” Risas at the helm.

A few days ago, Latina surprised its thousands of viewers by announcing a new program called “Los comedians ambulantes”, which will be a second chance for these comedians who came to television at the beginning of the 2000s. This time, the ‘Chino’ Risas will be at the head of the cast, which will also include other figures such as Cachay, ‘Pato Ovalle’, among others who will seek to make a name for themselves on the small screen.

At the moment, few characters linked to the world of national comedy spoke out about it until it was the turn of Carlos Alvarez. The famous imitator gave his opinion on this subject and left a curious message to the members of this project that is close to seeing the light.

Carlos Álvarez approves the return of “The traveling comedians”

Despite the fact that he could see them as direct competition, the artist expressed his approval for his return and pointed out that it is positive that there are more options to entertain the public.

“I am glad because there will be more humor in our country, people need to laugh, after everything we have been through. Get ahead, be entrepreneurs of your own business, ”he indicated for Trome.

‘Chino Risas’ wants to clean up the image of comedians

With the confirmation of his return, the ‘Chino Risas’, one of the main figures of ‘the traveling comedians‘, He pointed out that he accepted the proposal to return to television because he believes that the image of his union must be changed before public opinion. Likewise, he hopes to be able to increase the type of audience that he has and be seen by people of all ages.

The ‘Chino Risas’ and doing a show in the street. Photo: Youtube

“We are trying to change that. The name of the traveling comics is tarnished and we want to clean it somehow with good work,” he commented exclusively for Trome.

‘Pato’ Ovalle will also be a traveling comic in Latina

Michael ‘Pato’ Ovalle expressed his excitement at returning to television after many years. The actor hopes that the traveling comic show that will premiere in latin can captivate the Peruvian public thanks to the talent they have for telling jokes. Likewise, she made reference to the criticism they have received since the announcement of their program.

“I believe that everything in life has evolved and popular comedians are no exception.; so now there will be no such excesses. I see that there is a lot of talent, responsibility and desire to continue growing; so we expect the support of the public. You’re going to see new faces on TV, but very talented ones,” he said.