Carlos Álvarez recounted the hard moments that happened after catching the coronavirus. The comedian publicly released this March 17 that had to be hospitalized due to the effects of the disease on your body.

Through a video on social networks that he titled My Truth, the comedian revealed that he felt a lot of concern for his health. “I had COVID-19 and it was a very critical moment in my life. As was? I don’t understand it to this day. I’m too careful of myself and those around me, but it happened. I was hospitalized and I managed to overcome it, ”he said.

The artist also reflected on the lack of care that many people currently have, for which he explained how difficult it was for him to be able to heal and leave the hospital: “They do not know the days, the hours and minutes of anguish that are lived until you they are discharged ”.

After explaining the reasons that led him to publicly communicate about his infection and thanking all the medical personnel who treated him, Carlos Álvarez spoke about the health system in Peru.

“Doctors do the impossible to save lives, but what about the authorities, the wretched who throw money away,” he said.

The famous comedian promised to implement care centers and medical posts in different parts of the country, all this while he was hospitalized.

“It is a promise I made to myself while I was in very poor health. I will knock on doors, many doors for sure, but I will. This has hit me a lot and ended up exposing the reality of our miserable politics, ”Carlos Álvarez’s message ended.

