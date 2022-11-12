They don’t let go! Deyvis Orosco He is in the eye of the storm after the journalist Magaly Medina helped him out of a sauna in San Isidro, around 3 in the morning. Although nothing is out of place in the images, what caught our attention is that this relaxation center is known for offering tantric massages with a happy ending.

The comedian Carlos Álvarez did not miss the opportunity and mimicked himself as the interpreter of “Do not think so important” to simulate the situation in which it was seen on November 7. After a long time, the artist stopped shining because of his talent and, on the contrary, he was involved in a scandal despite being in a relationship with Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid.

Carlos Álvarez parodies the ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’

Apparently, not only “JB en ATV” will launch its sketch of Deyvis Orosco, but also the actor Carlos Álvarez, who through his social networks showed images of his imitation of the ‘Cumbia sweetie’.

The photographs show the humorist wearing a white coat and is together with a red-haired lady, who simulates one of the people who attend said sauna, where they saw Johnny Orosco’s son leave. The parody can be enjoyed this Saturday, November 12 at 10 p.m. in the program “La Vaccine del Humor”, which is broadcast by the signal of Willax Television.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid stands up for Deyvis Orosco

The manager Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid was shown next to her partner Deyvis Orosco despite the fact that, one night before, the journalists of “Magaly TV, the firm” evidenced the singer while he was leaving a famous sauna in the wee hours of the morning.

Cassandra Sánchez defends Deyvis Orosco. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez/ATV capture