the comedian Carlos Alvarez He did not miss the opportunity to present his new character Tina Volarte, a parody of the new president Dina Boluarte after the vacancy of Pedro Castillo. During the Phillip Butters show in Willax, she remembered part of the words of her ‘swearing-in’, but slipped up.

“Did you see my oath? Very excited me. I swear to be President of the Republic until July 28, 2036. Oh no! I got excited” said the comedian while impersonating the new head of state, which generated laughter on the set.

Carlos Álvarez introduced ‘Dina Volarte’. Photo: Capture/ Willax.

Carlos Álvarez received threats for imitation of Lilia Paredes

In July of this year, the comedian Carlos Alvarez presented his parody of the former first lady Lilia Paredes, during the “Eighth Commandment” program by journalist Jaime Chincha on Canal N. Because of this, the comedian received endless questions, including from the Ministry of Women, who considered that his imitation denigrated to women.

“ Is it that you want to discriminate against me for being a comedian? Because they have threatened me all night. Or is it that they didn’t know either? this is just humor ”, the driver of “La vacuna del humor” expressed on his Facebook.

What other political figures did Carlo Álvarez imitate?

the comedian Carlos Alvarez He is known for his imitations, however, the parodies of political figures are the ones that are most remembered by the public that follows him. Who did the former member of “El especial del humor” play?

In the list of politicians that Álvarez has characterized are: ‘Pancho Sagástegui’ (Francisco Sagasti), ‘Malcricarmen’ (María del Carmen Alva), ‘Peter Castle’ (Pedro Castillo), ‘Martincito’ (Martín Vizcarra), among others.

Carlos Álvarez is an actor and comedian known for impersonating public figures. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Carlos Álvarez

Carlos Álvarez parodied Jaime Chincha and interviewed him

On September 16, comedian Carlos Álvarez was invited to the program “Eighth Commandment” by journalist Jaime Chincha. On this occasion, the presenter of “La vacuna del humor” interviewed the communicator of Channel N, but characterized as ‘Jaime Chinche’.

Carlos Álvarez imitated Deyvis Orosco leaving the sauna

The singer Deyvis Orosco He was supported weeks ago by entering a sauna, from where he left 11 hours later. Given this, Carlos Álvarez did not miss the opportunity to make a parody of the scandalous moment.

In the imitation you can see the comedian wearing a robe to characterize the “Bomboncito”, who appears together with a character who would be a masseuse in a sauna.