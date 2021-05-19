The comic actor Carlos Álvarez denounced that he was the victim of the theft of the donations that were kept inside his warehouse and that would be delivered to medical posts in different parts of the country.

In a link for Love and fire, the Peruvian artist was outraged when he told that some criminals broke the door of his property to snatch the donations that with his effort and the collaboration of private companies he had obtained since February.

According to the comedian, the theft involves two stretchers, two wheelchairs, 688 liters of alcohol, 30 boxes of wet towels and 1,200 cans of infant formula milk.

He assured that this Wednesday night, the donations were going to be transferred to the medical posts. However, he was surprised that they were not complete.

“I am outraged, full of rage. We started this crusade in February after I had COVID-19. I said, ‘we are going to occupy the medical centers, with stretchers, with medicines, we have already more than 33 equipped health centers.’ This was a warehouse, we came in the morning to embark and we realized this … But they are not going to make us take a step back, on the contrary, it gives us more strength to continue working, “he said. Carlos Alvarez.

He mentioned that the National Police of Peru has responded to your complaint. “I ask that you help us find these wretches. All the people know the humanitarian work we do, “said the comedian through his Facebook account.

Carlos Álvarez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.