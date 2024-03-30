Carlos Alvarez He has been characterized as a public figure who has not reserved his comments on the government and public management. Despite being the victim of threats for months, the actor has continued to publish videos of him where he criticizes and mocks some politicians.

However, in this case the situation has worsened for Carlos Alvarez, since now the threats are directly against his life. Although Álvarez has filed a complaint with the Police, the actor assures that he cannot live in peace, since they have recommended not leaving his house. This directly affects him because he cannot work due to worry.

What were Carlos Álvarez's statements?

Carlos Alvarez He maintained that he receives threats through calls and messages from unknown numbers. Furthermore, the level of crudeness of the warnings is so serious that the Police have recommended not leaving his home as a precaution against any possibility of a serious attack against his physical integrity.

Also, Carlos Álvarez denounces that these types of messages came when he published a video on YouTube, in which he criticizes Dina Boluarte and her watches. “I titled the video 'Dina in her labyrinth, but they will save her' and I posted it a day and a half ago. Since then I have been receiving all kinds of threats with the sole purpose of lifting him up. Very few times has it happened to me that with so much insistence and intermediaries they do it”, he expressed.

What types of threats has Carlos Álvarez received?

Carlos Alvarez He revealed that most of the messages are against his life and even remind him of his late mother. “They say that my life may end, that I will not be able to celebrate my 41 years of artistic life, others remind me of my dead mother among other base things. Gentlemen, I'm just telling you that I will not release any video, which I say is what I feel and I feel that you have been stealing from Peru for a long time,” he emphasized.

Does Carlos Álvarez retract his videos?

Carlos Alvarez, outraged, said that he would not remove his videos from the networks and that he will continue speaking about public insecurity and corruption. Furthermore, Álvarez assures that there are people in the middle interested in silencing him. “What a coincidence, right? As I repeat, absolutely nothing will happen, because everyone will help each other to reach 2026 without losing their benefits. I know that they will pay my enemies to destroy me on social networks and in the media, and that, even if I take care of myself, they will still kill me. If they kill me, it will be because of that video, which I am not going to upload. “Nor are they going to silence me in criticizing damn crime, or in asking that those bad foreigners be removed from the country, or in pointing out that many politicians are criminals,” he added.

“Nobody is going to silence me when I say that a group of people led by Pedro Castillo made fun of children with cancer, that many criminals pay for their freedom, that We have a Public Ministry that frees them to continue killing innocent Peruvians. Next week I will resume all my activities, here I am standing and showing my face, and thanks to all my compatriots for their overwhelming support on the networks and other media, the miserable cannot govern us”, he concluded.

Carlos Álvarez on his YouTube channel. Photo: YouTube capture/ Carlos Álvarez

