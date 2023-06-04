Carlos Alvarez He returned to Latina after many years to participate in one of the sketches of “Jirón del humor”, this Saturday, June 3. The famous comedian returned with one of his classic characters, which made viewers laugh for many years in the extinct program “El especial del humor”, along with Jorge Benavides. As if that were not enough, he put the members of the channel 2 humorous space in trouble with his peculiar jokes. How was the appearance of the characterizer and former colleague of JB? Relive his presentation.

Carlos Álvarez enters “Jirón del humor”. Photo: Capture/Latina

What was the character with which Carlos Álvarez returned to Latina?

Loaded with many jokes, Carlos Álvarez returned to Latina with his character from Father Maritin. His characteristic sense of humor caused “Pato” Ovalle, Dorita, Cachay and “Chino” Risas to be put in trouble. As is known, the actor had confirmed his appearance on television days before. He did not rule out the possibility of signing a contract.

“If they propose it to me, I can sign my contract at any time, I don’t plan to stop making my audience laugh,” he said. The interpreter did not step on the channel after separating from Jorge Benavides in “El especial del humor”, a program for which he had an abrupt departure after a parody that they had recorded was not broadcast.

Was Carlos Álvarez a victim of extortion?

Carlos Álvarez approached Dirincri to report that he was being a victim of extortion. In statements to La República, he revealed the terrible situation he had been going through in recent weeks.

“They say that they are going to kill me, that I don’t know what can happen to me. For weeks I have been receiving threats, as have many other people,” he said. He stressed that the calls did not stop and for this reason he decided to notify the authorities.

