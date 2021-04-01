After overcoming COVID-19, Carlos Álvarez is ready to return to television with a new humorous space. The electoral vaccine is the name of the revamped program that will air on Willax.

The comedian released a statement in which he stressed that the production will not have the presence of the presidential candidates, who already visit different channels to disseminate their proposals.

“Unlike other programs that fight to have candidates, we are not going to invite any of them (…). We’d rather just parody their brutalities than have them on the show. We do not want to give a platform to those who do not deserve it, “he said in the message.

In the same way, he was disappointed by the performance of the different candidates for the presidency of Peru: “These elections, really, are a joke.”

Carlos Álvarez also referred to the experience he had with the coronavirus days ago and recommended his followers not to lower their guard. “Use the mask well, social distancing, hand washing, disinfection. If we don’t take care of ourselves, nobody will take care of us, ”he added.

Carlos Álvarez reveals that he was hospitalized for COVID-19

The well-known comedian communicated, through a video on YouTube, that weeks ago he was infected with the coronavirus. In the clip he revealed that he found himself in a very difficult situation due to the illness and thanked all the people who took care of him.

“I had COVID-19 and it was a very critical moment in my life. As was? I don’t understand it to this day. I’m too careful of myself and those around me, but it happened. I was hospitalized and I managed to overcome it, “he said. Carlos Alvarez.

The impersonator also said that, while he was convalescing, he promised to implement new health centers to improve the country’s situation in the face of the pandemic: “It is a promise that I made while I was in very poor health. I will knock on doors, many doors surely, but I will do it ”.

