Carlos Alvarez He is always one of the most anticipated comedians by the entire Peruvian public and this time he was pleasantly surprised by appearing in “Jirón del humor”. The comedian had an almost triumphant income, and his colleagues in the world of comedy exploded with joy. This was evidenced in the sketch they had prepared. Dressed in an orange wig and next to Dorita and company, Carlos Álvarez did his thing again.

So far it is not known if the comedian has signed with Latina television and officially belongs to “Jirón del humor”. The truth is that he was away from Latina for a long time and his appearance reveals that good relations have remained.

