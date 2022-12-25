The tattoo artist from the Murcian district of El Palmar Ganga, who also has a studio in Los Angeles (United States) where he has put his signature on the skin of celebrities from that country, such as rappers Nicky Jam and Drake, hip-hop artist Post Malone and the basketball player Kevin Durant, has been commissioned to engrave the now famous three ‘C’ of his countryman’s paternal grandfather, the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, on the left forearm of the new tennis number 1.

“Head, heart and balls” mean the initials that can be read a little above the wrist with which he does not wield his racket. Ganga, in a short time, has become a tattoo artist in great demand by many American celebrities. And Carlos Alcaraz has taken advantage of the last days of vacation that he has before embarking on a trip to Australia to face the ocean tour to stop by the neighbor’s studio and get a tattoo of him. The Murcian player has immortalized the moment by uploading a photo of him on the official account of the social network Instagram, which has received thousands of ‘likes’.

In addition, Alcaraz has recently recorded an advertisement that will be broadcast by ElPozo Alimentación, a firm that sponsors him and of which he is an ambassador. In addition, the tennis player has donated the shoes with which he won his first ‘Major’, the US Open, to the auction of the Association of People with Down Syndrome (Assido), so that they allocate the money raised to cultural and leisure projects inclusive for the next year. 2,205 euros have been raised and the shoes have returned to New York, where the winner of the bid lives.

He will attend 19 tournaments



In purely sporting matters, Alcaraz will travel to Melbourne in a few days. He is still far from his best level and the idea of ​​his team is for the Murcian to avoid having to score points at the beginning of the season. And that is why they have decided to attend the 2023 Australian Open without having previously competed in an official tournament, with the Kooyong Classics, an exhibition event, as the only stop.

The Murcian will not go to Hamburg or Umag next year and his idea is to play a tournament on grass before Wimbledon



After the first Grand Slam of the year, Alcaraz will go to Rio de Janeiro, where he has to defend the title won in 2022. He will have to go from playing on the hard court to competing on clay, to immediately go to Acapulco, again in fast track. The Mexican tournament will be the prelude to the assault on the first Masters 1000 of the year: Indian Wells and Miami. Then will come a tight European tour on clay, with Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Rome, before returning to Roland Garros. There he will defend many points from Murcia. In Paris he will try to improve on the quarterfinals achieved last year.

The second part



According to the information published by ‘Marca’, Alcaraz’s team, led by Juan Carlos Ferrero and Albert Molina, has not yet defined what they will do on the grass tour, but they have confirmed that they will compete in a tournament prior to Wimbledon, something which he didn’t do last year. However, if Carlitos is very good at the clay tour and accumulates many games played, it could be that he goes straight to Wimbledon. However, the Murcian wants to improve his performance on grass, a surface to which he could adapt very well due to his offensive desire and his innate ability to volley. He has a lot of room for improvement there.

Then the big change will come compared to last year. Alcaraz will not go to Hamburg or Umag in 2023, to take a few weeks off and thoroughly prepare for the two hard-court Masters 1000 in North America. Alcaraz wants to avoid what happened this season in Montreal and Cincinnati, where he played poorly and suffered two tough defeats. Then, if there is an Asian tour, Alcaraz would play in Beijing or Tokyo before going to Shanghai. He would close the year in Paris-Bercy, although before that he could compete in Basel or Vienna. The idea is to play 19 tournaments in 2023. And it remains to be seen if in September he will attend the call of the new Davis Cup captain, David Ferrer.