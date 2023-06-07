Carlos Alcaraz revalidates his title as ambassador of the Region of Murcia. The Murcian tennis player, who is in Paris playing the Roland Garros, has once again become the protagonist of the new advertising campaign to promote the Community.

The young man from El Palmar is once again the best claim to attract tourists this summer. On this occasion, the promotional video shows how the tennis player, throughout different matches, draws encrypted messages on the television cameras.

This also happens in real life. At the end of his matches, the tennis player has written different messages. One of the most recent was an emotional dedication to his mother after winning the Madrid Open.

In the announcement, these hieroglyphics are followed throughout the entire world. From Brazil to Korea, passing through Belgium, Alcaraz’s followers expectantly try to decipher what the world number one wants to communicate to them. When, finally, a journalist asks him the million dollar question, Carlitos replies “you’ll understand.” To do this, it is necessary to travel to the Region of Murcia. «There are many reasons to enjoy the Region of Murcia. Come and you will understand! », reads the slogan of the campaign.

To illustrate what the Murcian wants to convey to his followers by asking them to visit the Region, the ad shows different images of the Community in summer: diving; a sailing trip; different beaches, such as La Manga; or a plate with seafood.

A campaign of 1.5 million euros



The advertising campaign has had a cost of 1.5 million euros. The Government of the Autonomous Community estimates that this generates some 35 million advertising hits.

The campaign has been promoted by the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia (Itrem) and will be active from this Wednesday. This will have both national and international scope.

The Community highlights the “creative idea of ​​the campaign, which, on this occasion, presents the Costa Cálida-Region of Murcia from a different perspective through an original ‘story telling’ that poses an unknown to the viewer and maintains the unknown until the outcome. It is, therefore, a current production with touches of freshness and humor».

Among the key pieces of the campaign is an advertising spot that will be broadcast on the main national television and radio channels, along with live mentions and sponsorships of various leading audience programs. To this will be added insertions in the press, specialized magazines, foreign and digital media, as well as social networks.

In addition, the campaign will intensify in those cities of the country that have a direct connection with the International Airport of the Region of Murcia-Juan de la Cierva, such as Santander, Oviedo, Menorca and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as well as Madrid and Barcelona, whose connections begin in December. In all these cities, the image of the tennis player will be present on supports such as buses, subways, mupis and train stations, in addition to those mentioned above.