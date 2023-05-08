Monday, May 8, 2023, 08:12



| Updated 08:18h.

Carlos Alcaraz once again became champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, a tournament he already won last year, by defeating Struff this Sunday at the Caja Mágica. At the end, the Murcian tennis player wanted to pay an emotional tribute to his mother.

As is the tradition in tennis competitions, when a player successfully finishes a match, he approaches one of the television cameras that are broadcasting the match and signs. This small space has also served to write all kinds of messages. Carlos Alcaraz has been leaving different messages that have driven his followers crazy, such as ‘Viva Murcia and Viva España’ after beating Khachanov or ’33 soon’ by beating Tommy Paul at the Miami Open.

The final of the Mutua Madrid Open was special and the young tennis player from El Palmar wanted to have a gesture with his mother. On the occasion of the celebration of Mother’s Day, Carlitos wanted to dedicate the victory to the woman who gave him life: “It’s for you, mom! Good day! I love you! », He wrote on the television camera.

Later, the still number two in the world in the ATP ranking, was able to melt into a heartfelt hug with his mother, who went down to the Manolo Santana track. So did his father and his brother, excited.

This was not the only moment of the night. Carlos Alcaraz also had a few words for his audience, both the one present at the Caja Mágica and the one who saw it from home, both very dedicated. The tennis player put them in his pocket as soon as he picked up the microphone when pronouncing one of the phrases of the moment that David Bisbal has popularized: “First of all, how are the machines?”

This is the tenth ATP title that Carlitos has won. The young man, who turned 20 last Friday, leads the 2023 ‘race’, beating Daniil Medvedev by 110 points and equaling the Russian with four titles this season (ATP 250 in Buenos Aires, Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells, ATP 500 of Barcelona and Masters 1,000 of Madrid). In addition, he can return to number one in the ranking simply by playing a match at the Masters 1000 in Rome, which begins this week.