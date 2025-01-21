The Australian Open quarterfinal duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic started with a possible injury to the Serbian that led to speculation about whether he was simulating to cut the pace of the game. ‘Nole’ left the court after the Murcian broke his serve and ended up winning the second set.

The Serbian began to hurt his thigh and left the track to be treated by doctors. Then, Djokovic began to destroy Carlos Alcaraz and the criticism towards Nole did not wait on social networks.

Even former world number one John McEnroe cast doubt on the broadcast of Channel Nine, the channel that has the rights to the tournament in Australia: “This is not the first time we have seen this. Don’t be fooled.”

Later, when Djokovic won the third set, thus overturning the first set won by Alcaraz, The Murcian retired towards his bench touching the same area which the Serbian complained about before.

After the match, and already with a pass to the semifinal, Djokovic spoke about that injury: “The medication they gave me started working in the second set. It sounds bad, but that’s how it is. From the second set I started to improve and feel much better. Then I could move like I couldn’t before. “I don’t want to reveal anything about the injury I have.”