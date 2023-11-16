Carlos Alcaraz has a trial by fire today. The Murcian is obliged to show his best side against Medvedev (2:30 p.m., Movistar +) in his third match at the ATP Finals in Turin to maintain his chances of being in the semifinals.

Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil enjoyed the court again on Wednesday against Rublev. He looked happy on the court and the best version of Alcaraz was seen to achieve his first victory in this tournament. The bad feelings, according to what the El Palmar tennis player said at the end of the match, he had forgotten. «You could see that I have been suffering with my level in recent months and tournaments. Playing this match with this quality, at this level, is really useful to reach the third against Medvedev well »he said.

Beyond the Murcian’s plans to get into the semifinals, the second best tennis player in the world faces today’s duel with very different feelings from those he had been carrying until the duel against Rublev and will surely want to avenge the defeat in the semifinals of the US Open against Medvedev, who arrives showing his most solid version in Turin. «I am going to prepare the match in the same way and I will take an example from the US Open semifinal that he won. I know how he is going to play me,” Alcaraz warned, showing the ambition that today’s duel against the Russian awakens in him. See also Emilia Drago was about to divorce Diego Lombardi in a pandemic: "I don't wish it on anyone" THE MURCIANO GOES TO SEMI-FINALS IF… 1 Win



today Medvedev and Rublev beats Zverev.

2 Win



today to Medvedev and Zeverev beats Rublev by a result other than 2-0 and El Palmar’s 2-1 (the games won would have to be counted), since it would cause a triple tie with two victories between Medvedev, Alcaraz and the Zverev himself, because the latter reaches the third day with 2-3 in the partial sets won, while the one from El Palmar does so with 3-2 in his favor.

3 Lose



today with Medvedev. In this case he could also advance to the semifinals as long as Zverev does not beat Rublev. If it is the Russian who wins, there would also be a triple tie to one win, so it would be essential to calculate the sets that the three tennis players have won. With Alcaraz having a 3-2 and Zverev a 2-3, Rublev has no chance of getting into the top four even if he wins because he accumulates a 0-4 after his first two games. If the combination of results means that Carlitos and the German remain tied in sets, we would have to look at the total number of games won by both in the three matches of these ATP Finals in Turin. After having put an end to the results crisis, Carlos Alcaraz wants to continue improving records and become the youngest player (20 years old) to reach the semifinals of an ATP Finals. Sinner gives the pass to Djokovic

Jannik Sinner managed to certify his first place in the other group of the ATP Finals last night after winning 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a great match against Holger Rune, a result that also catapults Novak Djokovic to the semi-finals, who moves into second place. of the group. The Serbian had defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the other match 7-6 (7/1), 4-6 and 6-1. Djokovic, 36, needed three sets to beat Rune on the first day and on the second he lost, also in three sets, to Sinner. “I have done what I had to do, let’s see what happens and whether or not I will be in the semifinals,” declared ‘Djoko’ after his victory. Regarding the difficulties he had in defeating Hurkacz, the Belgrade tennis player admitted that the Polish tennis player usually puts him in difficulties. “He is a player that I appreciated a lot off the court, but he often causes me problems with his serve,” he said.

