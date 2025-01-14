“He is a tough rival,” he summarizes. Carlos Alcaraz to this 29-year-old Japanese, three ATP 250 and 65 world titles whom he faces in the second round of the Australian Open. The Spaniard is tough, who overcame the always complicated debut with solvency and forcefulness against Alexander Shevchenko, although also with some improvements to iron out for future matches.

Among them, the serve. It didn’t go badly for him, 59% first, an average of 188 kilometers per hour, four double faults, six aces, but the Murcian wants more. «Today it was difficult for me with the serve, in training it is easier than in matches. It’s something I’m going to take for sure but everything new is difficult at first. “I’m thinking a lot: about the throw, about the rhythm…”, he analyzed after beating the Kazakh 6-1, 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and 54 minutes.

Another point that he knows and wants to limit is that 7-5 result of one of his typical disconnections, almost as much his own as the dropouts and the supersonic right. For the moment, he still cannot avoid them, but he attributes it to the nerves of the debut and, it must be said, to the enormous difference in level that could be seen in many phases of the match between the Spaniard and the Kazakh. «It’s the first game of the season, it’s normal to lose concentration a little. I hope it doesn’t happen again in the next game,” he commented.

You don’t want confusion or disconnections Yoshihito Nishioka. They have only faced each other once, and with a Spanish victory (6-4 and 6-4 at the 2022 Paris Masters 1,000), but there is something in Nishioka that puts the Alcaraz team on alert. A long time ago and many titles from that first clash; He is 1’70 tall, which makes him one of the shortest but fastest on the circuit; He is left-handed, which already changes the dynamic with respect to 90% of the players on the circuit, and he hits without hesitation. «He is a tough player, I will try to prove the things that I am improving. “It’s time to continue working on confidence,” he warned himself about the Japanese.









At what time does Alcaraz play his match against Nishioka?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Yoshihito Nishioka is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 15, starting at 1:00 p.m. in Melbourne; that is, from 3:00 a.m. in Spain. A duel that will be held at Margaret Court, the same venue where the Murcian played in his debut against Alexander Shevchenko.

Where to watch Alcaraz’s second match at the Australian Open on television and online

The match between Alcaraz and Nishioka is broadcast on Eurosport, a platform that has the rights to the Australian Open. And you can follow all the information about the tournament on ABC.es