Hard draw for Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros, the first Grand Slam where he starts as one of the main candidates for the title. The Murcian would meet Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, the other two big favorites, in the semifinals. The draw drew a path dotted with thorns for the young man from El Palmar, who fell in the upper half of the draw, plagued by applicants and dangerous obstacles. Alexander Zverev, thirsty for revenge after the final in Madrid, would be the rival in the quarterfinals. Tsitsipas and Medvedev would be the possible opponents in the grand final.

Alcaraz will debut against a player from the qualifiers, which gives him room to adapt to Paris, and in the second round he will have to get rid of Albert Ramos or Thanasi Kokkinakis. But in the third game, his top last year, Sebastian Korda may appear, the only rival capable of beating him this year on clay. In the round of 16, the natural pairing would be against Cameron Norrie, number 11 in the world. Of course, Alcaraz has knocked down the Briton in his three clashes.

Upper half of the Roland Garros draw. Two semifinalists come out of those keys. /



rg



That is the other analysis that the picture leaves: the Murcian already knows what it is to knock down his probable rivals. And he has very fresh victories: in Madrid, his last tournament, he has already beaten Djokovic, Nadal, Zverev and Norrie himself. And he did it in four consecutive days. In short, if he maintains the superb form of this 2022, Alcaraz will battle to raise the Musketeers Cup.

It is true that a Grand Slam is a particular ecosystem within the world of tennis. Two weeks, eight matches, five-set marathon matches. The four tournaments serve to explain why Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have tyrannized the last era. However, Ferrero’s pupil, who landed on the circuit a little over a year ago, is already beginning to write another narrative.

In the last Grand Slams, the most appetizing incentive was the fight between the three legends to conquer the greatest number of ‘greats’. In Paris, on the other hand, a 19-year-old boy also monopolizes the spotlights in the previous days. “I’m going for Roland Garros,” Carlos Alcaraz warned this week, determined to reaffirm himself as the undisputed leader of the new generation.