Thursday, May 25, 2023, 03:02 p.m.



The most desired confrontation at Roland Garros will not be able to take place in the final. The draw for the Parisian Grand Slam, held this Thursday, sent Novak Djokovic, who arrives as world number 3, to the same side of the table as Carlos Alcaraz. Therefore, the two top favorites for the title would cross in the semifinals if they both reach that round.

The Murcian did avoid until the final, in addition to Medvedev, three other applicants: Holger Rune, one of the fittest players on clay, Sinner and Casper Ruud, current finalist of the tournament. Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the favorite victims of the El Palmar star, has fallen for the same sector as Alcaraz and the Serbian, with whom he would face off in the quarterfinals.

It has not been a benevolent team with Alcaraz, but he will have room to pick up pace because his debut will be against a player from the previous and the second round, against Christopher O’Connell or Daniel Taro. In the third round, the unpredictable Denis Shapovalov would possibly appear. Lorenzo Musetti and Cameron Norrie, two well-known rivals for the Murcian, would represent the last test before the quarterfinals, if there are no surprises.