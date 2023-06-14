Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 20:41



Carlos Alcaraz will finally be next week at the Queen’s tournament in London. The medical tests to which he underwent this Tuesday ruled out that he suffers any significant damage to his left wrist and, therefore, he will participate in that event for the first time to prepare for Wimbledon.

With just a few matches on grass, Carlos Alcaraz wants to add minutes on this surface in order to continue improving ahead of Wimbledon, where last year he reached the round of 16 (loss against the Italian Sinner).

For this reason, the Murcian will play this year’s Queen’s 2023 ATP tournament, where he will meet names like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe or the winner of the last two editions, the Italian Matteo Berrettini. «It is an honor to play this tournament, with facilities with so much history and great champions in the past. Everyone knows the quality of his tracks,” Carlitos commented when announcing his attendance at an event in which he will be the number 1 seed.