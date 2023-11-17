with summariesCarlos Alcaraz is certain of the semi-finals at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard defeated the already seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4, ensuring first place in the group. Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic on Saturday, a repeat of the Wimbledon final earlier this year.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
17-11-23, 22:52
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Carlos #Alcaraz #meet #Novak #Djokovic #ATP #Finals #semifinals #beating #Daniil #Medvedev