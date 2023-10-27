Carlos Alcaraz is going to close the year with the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 and, later, the ATP Finals in Turin. Ferrero’s pupil travels this Saturday to the French capital, where on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week he will make his debut against the winner of the duel that will be played on Monday by the British Cameron Norrie and the Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

The one from El Palmar would meet the Russian Karen Khachanov in the round of 16. In the quarterfinals, his rival in Paris-Bercy could be the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or the German Alexander Zverev, while in the semifinals it is possible that his opponent will be Daniil Medveded. Alcaraz would only face Novak Djokovic in a hypothetical final. The Serbian, who has not competed for six weeks, will make his debut against Kecmanovic or Etcheverry.

The Russian is one of the players who arrives in the most shape at the final part of the season. Medvedev, the first favorite in the Vienna tournament taking place this week, where he is the current champion, has reached the semifinals after defeating his compatriot Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in 2 hours and 15 minutes. For the eleventh time in 2023, Gilles Cervara’s pupil will be among the four best in the tournament. This allows him to consolidate third position in the 2023 Race, 1,375 points behind Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev thus equals the Murcian in matches won this year with 63 (46 on hard courts) and surpasses him in the race to be the professional with the most points in ATP 500 events. He adds 1,570 to Carlitos’ 1,480. The bonus of $600,000 for being the best in the 500 category tournaments will therefore go to the Russian, since Alcaraz will no longer participate in any more tournaments of these characteristics for the remainder of the season.