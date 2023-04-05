Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 6:28 p.m.





Carlos Alcaraz has been seen at the Murcia Club de Tenis 1919, where the ATP Challenger Costa Cálida is being held. The tennis player from El Palmar attended this Wednesday afternoon the match played by his friend Pablo Llamas against the Jordanian Abdullah Shelbayh.

Alcaraz, who has been absent from Monte Carlo due to muscular discomfort, was accompanied by his father, Fran Sánchez, General Director of Sports, and Antonio Saura, president of the Murcian tennis club. The number two in the world said that he is “well and strong”, and that he is going to take advantage of these days to be with his family.