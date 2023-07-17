Carlos Alcaraz, everything you need to know about the fresh Wimbledon 2023 winner who dethroned Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz ascended the tennis throne with the victory of Wimbledon 2023 against Novak Djokovic after almost 5 hours of play (final scores of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4). For the 20-year-old Spaniard from Murcia this is the second Grand Slam on the bulletin board after the US Open 2022. Carlos is inspired by Roger Federer and became the youngest in tennis history to climb to number one in the ATP rankings. Overall, he has won 12 titles on the major circuit, including four Masters 1000.

Alcaraz girlfriend, the flirt with Ana Mena

Carlos Alcaraz has been officially single since 2021 but recently there has been talk of a possible flirt with her Ana Menasinger known in Italy for some summer catchphrases and for having participated in the Sanremo Music Festival 2022. The two would have met in the spring and Ana would have witnessed Carlos’ victory at the Madrid Open.

Read also: Alcaraz new kings of Wimbledon, Djokovic ko (and bursts into tears)

In the past, the tennis player has had an important relationship with Maria Gonzalez Gimenezlaw student and her partner at the Murcia Tennis Club, e Penalver melodiescompetitor of the Spanish version of Temptation island.





Subscribe to the newsletter

