Carlos Alcaraz conscientiously prepares his return to the slopes. It will be at the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires, which will take place from February 13 to 19. The Murcian, who will lose the number one spot in the ATP this Monday because he was unable to play the Australian Open due to injury, trained hard this Saturday at the Club de Campo de Murcia, very close to his family home, where begins to recover the good feelings.

Alcaraz’s main objective is to prepare for the clay court tour that is coming up in these coming months of competition. In addition to Buenos Aires, Rio and Acapulco are also on his agenda. In these tournaments he will prepare Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year.