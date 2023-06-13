Carlos Alcaraz turns the page and gets going again. Today he himself will return to the gym and undergo some medical tests to determine the extent of some discomfort in the wrist. In the Roland Garros semifinal against Djokovic he fell and hurt himself. It does not seem like a very serious problem, but if the medical examinations reveal that there is any damage to take into account, the El Palmar player will not go the week he comes to London. He is listed as the No. 1 seed at the Queen’s tournament, but he won’t be taking any chances.

He already gave up last year to participate in this event, the most prestigious on the grass tour, logically outside of Wimbledon. The young tennis player from Murcia, who has dropped to number 2 in the world rankings, will decide how he prepares for the third Grand Slam of the year when he has the results of the tests that will be carried out today in Murcia.

A very real possibility is that he repeats his presence in the Hurlingham exhibition tournament, the same one he played last year before starting his participation in Wimbledon, where he reached the round of 16. He was eliminated by the Italian Jannik Sinner (6-1, 6-4, 6-7 and 6-3).

The cramps he suffered in last Friday’s duel against Djokovic, meanwhile, will not be a problem for Alcaraz on his way to Wimbledon. «I was treating Carlos after the game and his body is fine, the muscles are in order. It was a matter of nerves », assured in COPE his physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno from Yecla.