Carlos Alcaraz takes a step forward in the fight for second place by adding 100 points after falling in the quarterfinals in the Doha tournament against Leheckka and not being able to reach 500 points. Now, it is at 3,820 points to overcome Jannik Sinner, who will try to take advantage of the temporary disqualification of the Italian.

Jannik Sinner continues to lead the first position (11,330 points) despite the sanction they imposed, which will be without playing for three months, after positive in Clostebol last year, and will be available for the second Grand Slam of the season.





In second place is the German Alexander Zverev with 8,135 points after facing Francisco Comesaña and maintaining the same number of points.

While Sinner is still out of the circuit, there are 4,500 points at stake. In this section, Alcaraz must defend 1,400 points, while Zverev only exposes 800, which gives Spanish advantage in his attempt to approach the top. The German also has an opportunity in Acapulco, where he can add up to 500 points.

In the last update of this Top-10 classification of ATP World Ranking has promoted Andrey Rublev. The Russian has surpassed the American Tommy Paul, who descends to the tenth place after winning the ATP of Doha and adding 450 points. In addition, Jack Draper has promoted to the 12th place after falling against Rublev in the final.

ATP World Ranking – Top 10

Jannik Sinner (Italy) 11.330 Alexander Zverev (Germany) 8.135 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 7.510 Taylor Fritz (United States) 4,900 Casper Ruud (Norway) 4.325 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 4,030 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,900 Alex de Miñaur (Australia) 3,785 Andrey Rublev (Russia) 3,670 Tommy Paul (United States) 3,280

The Murcia has managed to cut 1,000 points to SINNER and 950 to Zverev. The fight will continue in the Masters 1000 tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami and will continue in Montecarlo and Godó. In the latter, Spanish does not defend points. The forearm injury prevented him from competing in 2024, which allows him to add without restrictions.

SINER will lose 1,400 additional points before 1000 ATP Masters of Rome, which adds 11,330 points, a figure that will be reduced to 9,930 before its reappearance.

The suspension has allowed both Spanish and Alexander Zverev to reduce distances in the ATP ranking. Sinner still has a lot of advantage, but the battle will intensify in the coming weeks.