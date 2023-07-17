Spanish tennis is excited about Carlos Alcaraz, a 20-year-old young man who won his second grand slam title this Sundayby defeating Serbian Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz first arrived at Wimbledon in 2019, to play the junior tournament, and after a talk between Juan Carlos Ferrero and Roger Federer, the Swiss decided to rally with him.

The photo that came out of that warm-up is framed in the house of the Murcian, who four years later went from being Federer’s partner on the court to his successor on the wall of the tournament champions.

Alcaraz took over from Rafael Nadal, absent this year due to physical problems, and managed to defeat Djokovic, the most successful Wimbledon winner, in a difficult match.

“I have done it for me, not for the generational change, to beat Novak at his best, in this scenario. Beating him after ten years unbeaten on this track is incredible, I will never forget it,” Alcaraz said at a press conference.

“It’s good for the new generation to see me win, so they can see what can be done. It’s good for me and for the youngsters,” Alcaraz highlighted after Djokovic assured that he is a mix of the ‘Big Three’.

traced game? The ball that reminded us of a Nadal title

The official Wimbledon account made a parallel this Sunday between the last ball of the final that Alcaraz beat Djokovic with the last of Rafael Nadal’s first victory in this same tournament and on the same court, when he beat the Swiss Roger Federer in 2008.The two scenes seem to be identical: the serve was similar and the ball crashed into the net, first by Federer 15 years ago and then by Djokovic this year, was very similar.

Even until the last point of the tournament was celebrated, it was very similar, with Nadal and Alcaraz lying on the grass, although in the case of the first, he fell on his back.

