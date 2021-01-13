The progression of Carlos Alcaraz, the greatest promise of Spanish tennis, continues to be confirmed little by little. The last chapter was written this Wednesday in Doha (Qatar), where the young man, just 17 years old, qualified for the first Grand Slam of his career by passing the previous phase of the Australian Open.

With this, Alcaraz becomes the first tennis player born in 2003 to contest the final draw of a Grand Slam. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of this, it is worth remembering that it was in 2003 when Roger Federer won his first ‘major’ at Wimbledon.

The feat, which has consisted of three games translated into victories, was completed this Wednesday with the triumph over Bolivian Hugo Dellien, world number 111, 6-2 and 6-2 in less than an hour and a half. Before Alcaraz had beaten Filip Horansky (184) and Evgeny Karlovskiy (258) in an unusual previous, played more than 10,000 kilometers from Melbourne, to avoid quarantines in the oceanic country, and with restrictions such as the lack of ball boys on the field.

But nothing has prevented Alcaraz from getting his first ticket to a great on the second attempt, since he already played the Roland Garros qualifier in 2020, falling in the first round. In this way, the Murcian completes the first major goal of his still short career.

Situated on the brink of the ‘top 500’ a year ago, Alcaraz scored a dream 2020 despite the pandemic. He won two Futures at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Manacor, reached the final of another in Antalya (Turkey) and achieved his first win against a ‘top 100’ in Rio de Janeiro (an ATP 500), against his compatriot Albert Ramos.

After the stoppage due to the coronavirus, Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil made his way into the Challengers, touching the ‘top 300’. His adventure on Italian soil led him to victory in Trieste and the final at Cordenons, which allowed him to play the previous Roland Garros already as number 198 in the world.

Despite the slight disappointment in Paris, Alcaraz finished the season high, catching two more titles; one in Barcelona and another in Alicante, where he beat another ‘top 100’ like Pedro Martínez Portero.

He finished 2020 as number 141 in the ranking and his success in Doha has earned him to climb another six places in the ranking, to 135. Alcaraz is the only member of the ‘top 150’ under 18 years of age and only he, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti lowers the barrier of 20 years among the 150 best in the world.

Despite the caution that must be observed with any young man who stands out in a circuit and a life as demanding as that of the tennis player, Alcaraz points out ways as one of the great Spanish pearls.

His next challenge will be to continue growing big in Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open, delayed two weeks by the pandemic, will start on February 8.

