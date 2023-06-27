Carlos Alcaraz traveled to London ten days ago with hardly any grass baggage. Not even the most optimistic follower of his could imagine then that he was going to be proclaimed champion of the Queen’s tournament, the historic Wimbledon prologue. But he has done it. And how. He only dropped one set in his debut against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech. A single match was enough for him, that of the first round against the French player, to acclimatize in an amazing way to a surface that has always choked Spanish tennis players. But the Murcian is a chosen one, a true phenomenon that at 20 years old does not stop pulverizing records of precocity, thus leaving the entire tennis world open-mouthed.

The victory of the tennis player from El Palmar in Queen’s, as unexpected as it was indisputable after being far superior to Jiri Lehecka, Grigor Dimitrov, Sebastian Korda and Alex de Miñaur in the final, brings the victories achieved by Alcaraz in his first eleven professional matches to nine on grass. These numbers improve those achieved by the three members of the ‘Big Three’ in their first eleven appearances on this surface. Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal have won seven matches and lost four. Roger Federer’s record was five wins and six losses in their first eleven matches on grass.

THE DATA

eleven

ATP titles already adds Carlos Alcaraz at 20 years old. This course has been imposed in Indian Wells, Buenos Aires, Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Queen’s.

There is another absolutely brutal fact. It took Roger Federer four years to win a title on this surface. Christmas five. And Djokovic, a whopping six courses and almost fifty games. Alcaraz, only 20 years old and in his first participation in Queen’s, already knows what it is to lift a trophy on a green baize. Thus, the Murcian has needed only three tournaments on grass to win. Pete Sampras got it on his fourth try. Nadal, to the eighth. Borg, to the ninth. Djokovic, to twelfth. And Federer, to the thirteenth.

At Wimbledon there will be other main favourites, starting with Djokovic, but nobody will want to face Alcaraz

At this point, it’s important to remember that Federer was an eight-time Wimbledon champion, to Djokovic’s seven titles and Sampras’s seven at the All England Club. There are 21 among these three legendary tennis players whom, at least in terms of precocity, Alcaraz has been able to surpass after his success last Sunday.

seven doublets



Carlos Alcaraz has already won a lot (11 titles at just 20 years old), but his appetite is voracious. He is already thinking of surprising Djokovic at Wimbledon and, in this way, being part of a very select historical list, such as the one that refers to the tennis players who were able to win in the same season at Queen’s and Wimbledon. Only seven men have achieved it and the Murcian treasures ballots to close the circle and join this group of authentic chosen ones of the sport of the racket. It includes John McEnroe (1981 and 1984), Jimmy Connors (1982), Pete Sampras (1995 and 1999), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013 and 2016).

The truth is that Alcaraz, who officially regained number one in the world yesterday, is breaking all the statistics. To his precocity we must add his versatility and his ability to adapt. And it is that very few tennis players are capable of winning tournaments on all three surfaces in the same season. In fact, since 2009 only ten players managed to do it. The Murcian, with his success at Queen’s, has joined a list in which Djokovic dominates with an iron fist (he did it in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2022) and in which, in addition to Federer (2009, 2012 and 2015), Nadal (2010) and Murray (2015 and 2016), there are players like Ferrer (2012), Dimitrov (2014), Thiem (2016), Querrey (2010) or Pouille (2017).

Regularity is another very outstanding virtue of the El Palmar player. This season only the Russian Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz himself have been crowned twice in ATP 500 category tournaments. In addition to triumphing on the grass of Queen’s, the Murcian won the ATP 500 Conde de Godó de Barcelona. In the case of Medvedev, his trophies came on hard courts: in Rotterdam, the first and in Dubai, the second. This data confirms the continuity of both tennis players and highlights Alcaraz’s ability to win many matches on all surfaces. On grass, where the Spanish have always suffered, too. Alcaraz is from another pasta. A chosen one.