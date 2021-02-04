Tennis | Great Ocean Road Open His partner Pablo Carreño has announced on social networks that they have already returned to training after undergoing a diagnostic test Carlos Alcaraz, in his match on Wednesday against Goffin. / AFP THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, 4 February 2021, 11:57



Carlos Alcaraz tested negative for the Covid-19 diagnostic test that he and 600 other people underwent. His partner Pablo Carreño uploaded a photograph to his Instagram account in which he announced that the two had tested negative and were back on track. The Murcian will play the third round of the Great Ocean Road Open on Friday if the competition resumes.

However, the decision, which will be made by the Australian authorities and which has another five tournaments that are being played these days in Melbourne in suspense, depends on the result of the other participants. The day of this Thursday was canceled after a worker from one of the hotels where the players are staying, among them Alcaraz, tested positive. The contagion forced 600 people, including players and others involved, to be confined and subjected to diagnostic tests to stop possible outbreaks.

The ATP Cup and the tournaments leading up to the Australian Open came to a halt on Wednesday. Among them, the one disputed by Carlos Alcaraz, who gave the surprise in the second roundabout by defeating David Goffin, world number 14.