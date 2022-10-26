Lose the first game without scoring a single point. He barely hits the ball in the opening moments in which Botic Van der Zandschulp serves like angels. Doubts continue. It seems. Carlos Alcaraz is not entirely comfortable with his first services either. The same doubts of the premiere in Basel, where the Murcian had a hard time tilting the British giant Jack Draper. It seems that it will also be a difficult night for Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil.

A while later, with all those doubts completely parked, the prodigy from El Palmar closes a sensational victory, one of those that in this 2022 we have seen so many times, achieving his first ace. Now, with the wind in favor, it is Alcaraz who serves like the angels. In that second set, in which the Murcian ends up endorsing his opponent 6-0, Van der Zandschulp is a toy in the hands of the world number one.

Time puts things in their place. This time there is no suffering. The beginning is a mirage. The Murcian closes the match like a champion at the house of the tennis champion par excellence. Alcaraz signed up for the Basel tournament, among other things, because he dreamed that Roger Federer would want to say goodbye to this sport in his hometown and be an exceptional witness to that event. That did not happen and the boy missed the goodbye of his idol in the Laver Cup.

Nothing happens. The best tribute from him will be lifting the same championship cup this Sunday that Federer raised ten times. In Basel, Roger won ten finals out of thirteen played between 2006 and 2019. In those 13 years, he won 61 matches and only lost three times, always in the final. Alcaraz with Basel will not be the same, but the Murcian is convinced that he can register his name this Sunday in the list of winners of this Swiss tournament so closely linked to the figure of Federer.

To do this, this Friday he will have to overcome the winner of the round of 16 duel between Pablo Carreño and the Swiss Dominic Stricker. In the semifinals, already on Saturday, he could meet the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who recently beat him in the Davis Cup. And in the final, the duel for the title of the last US Open against Casper Ruud will no longer be reissued, since the Norwegian was eliminated on Tuesday in the first round by a resurrected Stan Wawrinka.