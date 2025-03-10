Carlos Alcaraz This Saturday began the defense of the title of Indian Wells (California) with a solid victory against French Quentin Halys. The party was resolved by the Spanish as expected, without complications, and in fact that gave rise to fans analyzed details such as the New and curious tattoo that El Palmar wore on the track.

The Murcian has several messages recorded on his skin, including his grandfather’s motivating motto “head, heart and balls” and several of the great titles he has reaped, so this new tattoo, which looks on his right arm, has caught the attention of his followers of the entire planet.

It is a date, A date of the future, 23-4-2025that neither he nor his team have explained and that could be a great marketing movement.

And, as rumored in networks, everything indicates that the tennis player has made a temporary tattoo with The date of the premiere of his new documentary produced by Netflix.

Be that as it may, it seems that we will have to wait until April 23, when the Murcia will already be immersed in the whipped earth tour, to know what this curious countdown hides.