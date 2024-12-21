In addition to tennis, Carlos Alcaraz is a great fan of all types of sports, especially soccer. Self-confessed Madridista, The Murcian also feels great devotion for Boca Juniorsone of the biggest clubs in Argentina, and its legend, Juan Román Riquelme.

A few months ago he attended a meeting at La Bombonera and this week he was seen again wearing the Boca shirt to play the traditional match of players against coaches of the Equelite Juan Carlos Ferrero Sports Academy in Albacete.

The four-time Grand Slam champion appeared with one of the most iconic t-shirts in memory, Riquelme’s with Boca Juniors in the 2001/2002 seasonwhen the Murcian had not even been born.

As soon as he arrived on the pitch, Alcaraz left an anecdotal moment by showing his shirt. “Román’s ’10’, gentlemen, Román’s ’10′”the 21-year-old Spanish tennis player came saying.

Last February, Carlos Alcaraz was invited by Boca Juniors to see their facilities and watch the match against Central Córdoba at La Bombonera, where he could be seen as just another fan.

