They say that children are disappearing from London, a city that is becoming an impossible place for families. Because of inflation, because of the high rental prices, because of the saber blows in the nurseries and because of a rhythm of life that is incompatible with the conjugation of the verb to reconcile. And it must be true that there are no longer children in the gigantic British capital, since at the entrance of Carlos Alcaraz to the Queen’s Club, the exclusive private venue in West Kensington that hosts the London ATP 500 prior to Wimbledon, not a single moment awaits him. just kid.

All those who ask for autographs and selfies are adults. Carlitos stops with a guy who looks like a hooligan, one of those with whom if you come across a Saturday night in Torrevieja you change the sidewalk just in case. Not a trace of the already habitual picture of a myriad of children surrounding Alcaraz in search of his signature. An older couple is photographed with the boy from El Palmar, a debutant at Queen’s and a great claim in a tournament in which, however, he is not the favorite. Tiafoe, Rune, Fritz, Ruusuvuori and even Murray are ahead of the young Murcian player on the list of candidates to lift the cup in Sunday’s final.

The game begins and there are no children on the packed center court at Queen’s either. Search and search for the filmmaker and a long time later the camera finds a baby smiling next to her mother. We are at the end of the first set. And the 20-year-old boy who doesn’t quite feel comfortable on the court also smiles for the first time. The grass is a strange surface for him. inhospitable Strange. But finally he just let go. Or so it seems. He has saved a set ball and, with two sidereal returns, has broken his rival’s serve. Thus, he has escaped from a very complicated situation. However, on the next serve, with his serve getting weaker, he delivered the set in a somewhat absurd way to the French Arthur Rinderknech, number 83 in the world. 4-6 for the Frenchman.

A lucky loser



Three hours before Carlitos debuts on the London grass, his rival has changed. The young Arthur Fils, injured, has given up participating in the main draw of the tournament after winning the opportunity for him in a previous phase in which he knocked down Grenier and Popyrin. He replaces Rinderknech, a lucky loser who moves like a fish to water on the grass and who is going to get Alcaraz in a lot of trouble. They know it on his team. Things can get ugly. And they are getting ugly.

Rinderknech is a stem that puts some tremendous sticks. He is strong with his serve and knows when he can attack with his return. He’s not the most talented guy in the world, but on grass he’s a tough nut to crack. He is 27 years old and everything he does against the number two in the world will be positive. When he had breakfast at the hotel he only thought about catching the flight back home. At tea time, he is putting the tennis player who is called to rule the circuit for the next decade in a thousand problems. The Frenchman does not change the gesture. But he is winning and is becoming more and more comfortable.

Since there are no children in the stands, the director returns to show a close-up of the same girl as before. She laughs again. Alcaraz has also done it again, who has avoided an early elimination based on heart and talent. Because he has been left with the second set (7-5) pulling faith and with several house-mark shots that, for a moment, remind us of Alcaraz who subdues all his rivals on clay. Carlos doesn’t complain. On the contrary, he is encouraged and adapts to what is there. This is grass and you have to win like you win on grass.

Rinderknech does not give up. He sells his defeat dearly. Row and row, until forcing the final tiebreaker in the third round. And in that sudden death the best Alcaraz appears, the lad turned into a man. He poise, serenity and confidence to crush his opponent in the decisive tie-break (7-3). Alcaraz survives, an apprentice on an adverse surface. A boy who dreams in a hostile city. In the second round, the Czech Jiry Lehecka awaits, another grass specialist who was able to beat Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga on Tuesday.