Alcaraz only lost a set in his first match in Argentina against Laslo Djere from Serbia. Against Norrie, the number 12 in the world, the Spaniard placed a break for the first time with a score of 3-3 in the first set. Alcaraz also won the next two games to take the set. Alcaraz continued that line in the second set by winning the first three games. Norrie broke back, but Alcaraz used his first game point with a nice ball just behind the net.

The Spanish teenager played his first tournament since early November in Buenos Aires. Alcaraz then gave up during the masters tournament in Paris in the quarterfinals against the Dane Holger Rune due to an abdominal muscle injury. He therefore also had to skip the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals.

During the preparation for the new season, Alcaraz suffered a hamstring injury in training, which cost him participation in the Australian Open. The Serbian Djokovic won the grand slam tournament in Melbourne and displaced Alcaraz from first place in the global ranking.

American tennis player Taylor Fritz has won his first tournament of this year in his own country. In the final in Delray Beach in Florida, the number seven in the world defeated the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic: 6-0, 5-7, 6-2. It is the fifth title for 25-year-old Fritz, after he won three tournaments last year. Fritz entered the final as a big favorite against Kecmanovic, the world number 33 who won his only tournament in 2020. The first set therefore went more than convincingly to the American. In the second set, Fritz had a more difficult time, but he still got his first chance to decide the match at 5-4. His 23-year-old opponent remained upright and even took the set. In the decisive third set, Fritz quickly ran out again and used his second game point.

