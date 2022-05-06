Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his birthday yesterday and also his part of the deal so that there is a generational duel at the Masters 1,000 in Madrid. The Murcian tennis player, who had never won two games in a row in the capital, knocked down the British Cameron Norrie (6-4. 6-7 (4) and 6-3) to create a quarterfinal duel against Rafael Nadal and celebrate his 19th birthday.

Alcaraz, who returned to close the men’s day in the Madrid tournament, did not slow down from what was seen in his debut here, but he found a quarrelsome Norrie who has hit a high on clay –and in general– to the point of to be the best Briton in the ‘ranking’ and the one who fights to enter the top ten in the world.

After a blistering start from Alcaraz, which threatened to make the match last no more than an hour, Norrie woke up, lengthening the first set battle from 5-2 to 5-4, but succumbing to the pressure of being served for the 5-5. The player from El Palmar, who does not forgive or ask before shooting, jumped up and pointed his fist towards the stands when he consumed the first quarter.

A way of marking ground against a man who knows what it is to live with the public against him, as when in the 2018 Davis Cup he came back two sets against Roberto Bautista in Marbella.

That is why the Briton did not collapse, that is why he endured Alcaraz’s attacks on his feet and tamed him little by little, until deciding in a vertiginous ‘tie break’ that the game would go on a little longer. It was also allowed by an erratic Alcaraz, who was not at the height that his tennis deserves in the hot moments of the tiebreaker.

But if the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero has something, it is the ability to make a clean slate in a matter of seconds. The next game, the first of the second set, he broke Norrie and carved out a 3-1 lead saving break points along the way. With a crossed backhand that dislodged the Briton and with some dropshots that bordered on perfection. If they’re not the best dropshots on the circuit, they don’t have to be far from the top.

On his bench there were nerves and tension, because what was at stake was a match with Nadal and a few quarters at home, in Madrid. A rigidity that disappeared when Alcaraz took the last point, the one that allows him to go through one more round and, in addition, protect his position as number nine in the world.

The Murcian will live today, around four in the afternoon, the third match of his still short career against Nadal. The first was on this same track, on his 18th birthday, and ended with a very simple victory for the player from Manacor, who only dropped three games; the second was in the semifinals of Indian Wells in California, two months ago, when the one from Manacor also triumphed, but with a set for Alcaraz.

Rafa Nadal suffered yesterday to beat Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11/9). The fourth best player in the world had to go to the third set tie-break to beat Goffin in 3 hours and 9 minutes in a match that he seemed to have controlled. “It was an incredible end of the match, which we never had to reach,” said Nadal, who continues his great return to competition after his forced break due to a crack in his ribs, which caused him to be absent from Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Nadal referred to the possible clash against Alcaraz today in the quarterfinals. “It will be a very difficult game. The [Alcaraz] today he is better than me and with a very good dynamic and I am aware of what is there. I am realistic although I am going to try. But today he is better than me. It has that energy of the moment. And in that sense, he starts with an advantage, although I will do everything I can to win. The important thing for me is not who is better on Friday [por hoy] but within three weeks (Roland Garros) and that is my goal, “he concluded.