It could not be. Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image He had before him a battle as exciting as it was complicated against the number 7 in the world, the German Alexander Zverev, in the first round of Acapulco ATP 500, but the favorite took the victory. The young Murcian tennis player lost this Thursday 6-3 and 6-1 to one of the best players today and one of the top candidates to win the Mexican tournament.

The one of El Palmar He did not sell his skin cheap despite having before him a ‘giant’ of the tennis world. Alcaraz broke the service of his rival at the first exchange of the game, something that woke up Zverev, who from that moment stirred on the court to avoid surprises. The German responded by returning the break in the Murcian’s serve and, despite the fact that the 17-year-old tennis player managed to get 3-2 in favor in the first set, the world number 7 honored his position in the ATP and shot from experience and effectiveness to win the game.

The Murcian assured after finishing the game that he is left with “everything positive.” «I went out to enjoy, to learn, to show my game and to show Zverev that II hope to be in a few years competing with him for tournaments“Said Alcaraz, who once again made his goal clear:” I hope to be among the best in the world in a couple of years. “

At the end of the match, Zverev recognized Alcaraz’s talent. «I remember when I was 17 years old, in 2024 he will be among the top 10 in the world ranking, in this game I could feel the potential it has«Said the German, second seed in this tournament. In the match, Zverev and Alcaraz tied for their first serve effectiveness with 60%. However, in the points won with the first service, the German was superior with 86% against 51% of the Murcian.