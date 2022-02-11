The truth is that I feel that I can play against players of this level, both physically and mentally, and that I take a great learning from this tournament,” said Carlos Alcaraz (29 ATP) in Rio de Janeiro on February 18, 2020 , in which it was his first experience in an ATP 500.

The Murcian was eliminated in the second round by the Argentine Federico Coria after having made history two days before by obtaining his first victory in an ATP tournament. He beat Albert Ramos (41 in the world at the time) in three sets (7-6, 4-6 and 7-6) “I’m taking a lot of learning with me for the following tournaments.” With these words Alcaraz said goodbye [entonces el 406 de la ATP] river. She was 16 years old and made a jump of almost a hundred positions (313) in the ranking of the best tennis players in the world.

THE DATA 7th

head of series will be Carlos Alcaraz in Rio de Janeiro, behind Berrettini, sixth player in the world and first seed in Rio; the Norwegian Casper Ruud, number 8; Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who is 15; Carreno, on the 16th; the Chilean Cristian Garín, on the 20th; and the also Italian Lorenzo Sonego, on 22. See also The nightmare of going to bed without dinner returns to Brazil

If two years ago he went to learn, in 2022 he is on the list of candidates for the title. Carlos Alcaraz, who landed yesterday in the Brazilian coastal city famous for the beaches of Copacabane and Ipanema and the statue of Christ the Redeemer, is another player and there are great expectations to see him in action again with the physical and tactical improvements in which he has been. The Murcian is working in Villena, his operations center where a new qualitative leap is taking place, as he demonstrated last January at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round in the first Grand Slam of the season. He fell to the Italian Matteo Berrettini in a great game played over five sets (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-7).

The Italian Berrettini, sixth player in the world, is the first favorite on the clay of the Rio de Janeiro tournament



The strongest on the circuit



The Rio de Janeiro Open starts tomorrow, until Sunday the 20th. Last year it could not be held due to the evolution of the pandemic, but this year’s edition promises strong emotions. The strongest names of the, it seems that the Rio Open will return in style in a 2022 edition that promises strong emotions. The strongest names on the clay court circuit aspire to the first triumph on its surface. Together with Matteo Berrettini, Carlos Alcaraz was one of the first to confirm his presence. So did Casper Ruud, the best on clay in 2021; one of the references on clay with the desire to return to his best level, such as Dominic Thiem, and another high-level tennis player such as Pablo Carreño.

Alcaraz is going to be very busy in the coming weeks. After competing in Rio, he will head to Acapulco. The Mexican tournament, which begins on the 21st, will have a luxury poster, with five members of the top-10 standing out on this list: Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Afterwards, he will head to the United States to compete in the 1000 Masters in Indian Wells and Miami.

Later, on March 4 and 5, he will make his Davis Cup debut. The Murcian will be in Marbella, along with Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers to face Romania. In this tie, Spain will look for its pass to the Davis Cup finals. Alcaraz is very excited about his debut in the Spanish Davis team after he was left out in the Madrid finals in December after contracting the coronavirus.

The tennis player from El Palmar, who has taken advantage of these days to get his driving license, has spoken this week on the laSexta Jugones television program. “I am working so that tomorrow I can be a benchmark for young people,” said the Murcian, who added, referring to the comparisons with Rafa Nadal, who prefers to flee from them: “It is a backpack that they put on me and I take off . I want to be known as Carlos Alcaraz.”