Carlos Alcaraz, number three in the world, has gotten this Monday in the Eighth of the Doha Tournament After defeating in a disputed meeting to Croatian Marin Cilic (6-4, 6-4) In an hour and 40 minutes of the game.

Alcaraz He returned to the slopes after lifting the title in Róterdam eight days ago (Netherlands), and in his debut he had to pull ex officio to overcome a CILIC who during part of the party He looked at you and complicated Spanish victory. But the level of the world number three in the decisive games of both sleeves allowed him to certify a worked victory.

A debut in Doha in which Alcaraz accused the change of conditions between the tournament of the capital of Qatar and that of the Dutch contest. Proof of this were the first bars of the first set, in which the Murcia would give up his only Break of the party. In addition, it was hard for him to take pace with his serve, with which he committed two double fouls. Better was the level of his game in the second manga, in which The number of united errors lowered And the percentage of first cattle won up to 83%.

From the start of the game a Carlos Alcaraz wanting to send in the matcha domain also supported by the lack of rhythm of the Croatian, which sinned its inactivity throughout 2025 in its first serve. A ‘break’ that allowed the Murcia to take advantage in the scoreboard, although momentary, since the Croatian would also give up his first serve.

A break that gave confidence to the Croatian, which went from less to more in the set and even He had a breakfast ball to be placed with 4-2 On the scoreboard, but Alcaraz’s game emerged at the time I needed it most. First he managed to maintain his serve to subsequently break CILIC’s serve for the second time. Thus, and after keeping your service twice, Alcaraz ended up closing the first manga 6-4 In a little less than an hour of encounter.





Despite the Arreón of the end of the first set of the Murcian, the second manga started with great equality and with a quite safe cylic with his service, in which the improvement in his percentage of first was noticed. A level of game that allowed him in the eighth game to have three breakage optionsbut five consecutive points to Alcaraz serve maintained equality on the scoreboard.

A reaction to the serve that was the prelude to the final rap get the Break which would eventually be definitive For the game. A meeting that ended up closing in the next game, in which, before, he raised a break in against. Thus, Alcaraz ended up closing the game for a double 6-4 in an hour and 40 minutes of play.

In the round of 16, Carlos Alcaraz, head of series number one of the Emirati tournament, will be measured to the winner of the match between Chinese Zhizhen Zhang and the Italian Luca Nardi.