AFP Thursday, February 16, 2023, 09:39



Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia, the top seed and number 2 in the ranking, made his debut early Wednesday morning at the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires with a laborious victory over the Serbian Laslo Djere, and the second seed, the British Cameron Norrie, who was in the lead, also advanced. brink of an unexpected elimination on the Argentine clay.

Alcaraz, who is playing his first tournament of the season in Buenos Aires and in his first official match after 103 days, defeated the Serbian Laslo Djere (57th in the world) with partial scores of 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2, in the last match of the day on the central court of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, before some 5,000 spectators.

«Beyond what the blows are, there were several moments in which I have not known how to manage them and that is given to you by the competition, playing several games. That helps you handle it in a certain way. When he broke me in the 2nd set I didn’t know how to manage it, I needed to control myself and pause. The parties give you that and it is what I lack, ”analyzed the man from El Palmar.

“I have felt very good, but I have a lot of room for improvement, the return to competition after four months is difficult, I need to add match rhythm,” added Alcaraz, who qualified with “7 points” for his performance.

In the quarterfinals, the player will face the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (90th), who in the previous duel eliminated the Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli (127th) 6-3, 6-1. Earlier, Cameron Norrie, 12th in the world ranking and second favorite in the Buenos Aires contest, eliminated the Argentine Facundo Díaz Acosta 4-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (8/6), in a dramatic pulse of 2 hours and 59 minutes, in which he was several times on the edge of the abyss.

Diaz Acosta led 6-4, 5-3 and served to win the match, but Norrie rallied in time to win four straight games and win the second set.

In that last set the parity was maintained, and again Norrie escaped elimination after being 1-4 in the tiebreaker, in a duel in which only the greatest experience and skill in the decisive moments helped the British player to continue in career.

In his first main draw match at the Argentina Open, Norrie was up and down, made a ton of unforced errors, and found himself stunned in several passes by an opponent with almost no ATP level experience.

«I felt that I did not play well and I want to give credit to Díaz Acosta for how he played. He had nothing to lose and I had to start playing better”, commented the British player.

In the quarterfinals, the British will face the Argentine Tomás Martín Etcheverry (82nd), who achieved a good victory over the Spanish Roberto Carballés Baena (76th) by 4-6, 6-1 and 6-2, to sign his first time in the top eight of an ATP tour tournament.