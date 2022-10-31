Carlos Alcaraz is now officially the number 1 tennis player in the world. The Murcian officially received the trophy that he accredits him in the condition that he already reached last month, by winning the US Open, and in which he is the youngest in history, at 19 years, four months and seven days .

The governing body of professional men’s tennis presented him with the trophy on the Central Court of the Palais Omnisports de Bercy, where the last Masters 1,000 of the year is already being played. With the song ‘Eye of the Tiger’ in the background, Carlos declared that this achievement «is a dream come true, when he was a child he wanted to be number one and be a Grand Slam champion. Everything has come very fast. I feel very happy, and very happy to share it with all of you.” Carlos will debut that day against Yoshihito Nisioka in the tournament.