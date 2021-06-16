Carlos Alcaraz sits in the elite. It is a fact. And it is that the Murcian (78th ATP), after participating this year in his first Grand Slams at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, will add a third to the list: Wimbledon. The tournament organization released the list of invitations on Wednesday for the next edition of the tournament (June 28 to July 11), where the 18-year-old Murcian appears as wildcard.

It will be one more step in the career of the young pearl directed by Juan Carlos Ferrero, that will try to continue adding victories in the majors as I did this course both in Melbourne and in Paris. In the oceanic Grand Slam he reached the second round, while in the French clay he improved his performance to reach the third round, staying one step away from the round of 16 against a very inspired Struff.

Wildcard list for Wimbledon 2021.

Among the invitations that appear next to Alcaraz, the presence of Andy Murray, who had not played an individual final draw at the All England Tennis Club since 2017. In the female category, Venus Williams, five-time Wimbleon champion. is the main guest.