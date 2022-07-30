A seasoned Giulio Zeppieri made things difficult for Carlos Alcaraz this Saturday in the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Umag. The Murcian found himself in trouble from the close first set (7-5), where he had to make an effort to shore up his advantage.

Far from improving the situation for the tennis player from El Palmar, a second set against (4-6) forced him to work hard to come back with a hard 6-3 that, now, was clearly in his favor after growing against the adversity.

The disciple of Juan Carlos Ferrero won his first ATP title last year in Umag. Since then he won four other events on the men’s circuit, especially in the Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid. After this victory, Carlos Alcaraz has within his reach to repeat last year’s feat and add a new ATP to his record.