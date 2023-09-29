On this seemingly light Friday, knives fly on the Asian slopes. They are drawn by Carlos Alcaraz, making his debut in Beijing, but not by the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, two talents in low times who continue to deflate without much explanation. Or maybe yes: in tennis, the head is worth as much or more than the best of the shots. Neither one nor the other is going through their best days – the first disoriented and the second unrecognizable – and both are intercepted on the first day of the competition, while the day also takes Iga Swiatek ahead in Tokyo, confirming that the Polish ( 6-2, 2-6 and 6-4 against Veronika Kudermetova) she has little gas left in the tank and she accuses the loss of the throne in favor of Aryna Sabalenka. The course is endless and hard, but Alcaraz, purged after twenty days of parenthesis, says he has saved ammunition.

“I want to play well here to get closer to number one. I have worked well and I am confident of achieving good results between now and the end of the year,” he warned before the staging, which promises a correct intervention without excessive surprises: 6-4 and 6-3, in 1h 36m. After a somewhat uncontrolled first set, a more or less logical question in a restart, Alcaraz stands firm and resolves against the German Yannik Hanfmann, who came with considerable training; The victories against Dusan Lajovic and Miomir Kecmanovic in the qualifying phase anticipated a tough nut to crack, but the Murcian straightens up in delicate moments and exerts forcefulness in the final stretch. So he will face the Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday, Karen Khachanov’s executioner (6-3, 1-6 and 6-2).

In this first appearance on the Asian courts, Alcaraz lacks sharpness in definition, not bite. Up to 16 options are available break, of which five are validated. Contestant, Hanfmann gets two out of three right. Even so, without any shine, the Spaniard makes his way and hopes that this will be the first episode of a prosperous journey on the continent. “I hope I come here for many years and can create my own story,” responds the 20-year-old from El Palmar. “I have had time to adjust things and be able to play in the conditions of China, with a different time zone. It’s always complicated. Having won in two sets gives me a lot of confidence. Yannick [53º del mundo] “He was playing very well and he has great shots, so I had to be very focused,” he said.

Alcaraz thus registers his first victory in Asia and the 59th of the season, more than any other player. He begins on the right foot, then, the stampede towards the reign of Novak Djokovic, with the Serbian sitting on the throne since his triumph in New York. Nole rests, the Spaniard returns to the fray and weight contenders such as Daniil Medvedev (6-2 and 6-1 against Tommy Paul), Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-7(2) against Daniel Evans) progress on the same stage ) or Alexander Zverev (6-7(2), 6-1 and 6-4 against Diego Schwartzman, and scheduled this Saturday with Alejandro Davidovich); However, the news is in the double elimination of Tstitsipas and Auger-Aliassime. The Greek (25 years old) cannot straighten the steering wheel and continues to lose steam, while the Canadian (23) continues in free fall and falls away from the noble zone.

Auger-Aliassime, during the match against Rune. MARK R. CRISTINO (EFE)

Strange case of the latter. When he seemed to acquire the definitive flight to establish himself among the strongest, he accuses the physical and emotional breakdown that he has suffered since he fell against Alcaraz in Indian Wells. From there, injuries, setbacks, eight setbacks in the first rounds and a global balance that reflects more defeats (16) than victories (15) in 2023 that has taken the air out of it. He hasn’t won two games in a row since March. On this occasion he surrenders to the Danish Holger Rune (double 6-4) and what lies ahead forces him to react, because otherwise relegation would be even more worrying. Last year he completed a spectacular autumn, winning the titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel (higher here than Alcaraz) before the Masters Cup, in which he beat Rafael Nadal, so the bag of points he defends is very significant.

Tsitsipas, for his part, is on his way to getting into trouble if he does not rectify it in time. Beaten by Nicolás Jarry (double 6-4) in this last appearance, he has fallen in five of the last seven games he has played and since the dirt tour he has had no greater joy than the trophy obtained in a low-profile setting like Los Capes (ATP 250). He said goodbye quickly to New York, recently resigned from playing the Laver Cup due to injury and just before that he lost to Alex Molcan in the Davis Cup match with Greece. Now, the pressure from his pursuers demands a good performance over the next month and a half so as not to jeopardize his access to the Turin Masters Cup. Zverev, Rune and Taylor Fritz pressure him in the slipstream, so he must raise his guard again to not give up any more ground.

