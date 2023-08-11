Hubert Hurkacz has played 45 tie-breaks in the 44 games he has played this year. These are unreal numbers even for a server of his stature who is not easy to steal the service from. However, despite the fact that it is a well-known terrain for him, Carlos Alcaraz moves much better there, who solved his first face-to-face that way (Miami 2022) and also his round of 16 duel this Thursday in Toronto ( 3-6, 7-6(2) and 7-6(3)). The Murcian, with almost 80% of tiebreakers won this year, is also already one of the best on the circuit in those decisive moments.

Carlitos came out cold again at the game, just like in his debut. Against Shelton he managed to save three ‘break’ balls in his first service, but against Hurkacz he did give up his first service turn. In tow, the first sleeve went by in the blink of an eye, barely half an hour, and the surprise was accentuated at the start of the second, when he again suffered a break.

The blow put Alcaraz fully into the game, who reacted by immediately recovering equality. From less to more, the man from El Palmar was recovering sensations and finding his blows, until an authoritarian ‘tie-break’ launched him into an overwhelming start to the third set. However, when he had it all to win, he got stuck. From 5-3 and two match points, he lost his serve twice when he was most solid and ended up again in the uncertainty of the ‘tie-break’.

In any case, that final tiebreaker served to define 2023 for Alcaraz and Hurkacz. The Murcian muscled up again and linked his 14th consecutive victory by taking his 14th ‘tie-break’ of 18 disputed this year. Hurkacz, on the other hand, has lost more than won (22-23) and the elimination in Canada, where he was a finalist last year, will drop him to at least number 20 in the ‘ranking’.

Alcaraz is waiting for Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals, a match with an air of revenge, since the American was the executioner of Murcia last year in his Canadian debut. However, Ferrero’s pupil in Miami has already retaliated this year.