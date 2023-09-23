Carlos Alcaraz prepares his next commitments on the tennis courts of the Real Club de Campo de Murcia. The tennis player from El Palmar, after a quiet month of September, will close the year with five more tournaments, among them, the Shanghai and Paris Masters 1000 and the Nitto ATP Finals in which he will seek to expand his record.

The Murcian’s last match was at the beginning of September in the US Open semifinals against the Russian Medvedev. After that match, Alcaraz decided to take a break, to reduce his muscle load and prevent future injuries, and refused to play the Davis Cup with Spain.

Carlos Alcaraz, this Saturday, training at the Real Club de Campo de Murcia.



Nacho García / AGM







Now, Carlitos resumes his sports calendar and faces five tournaments in just a month and a half. First, the tennis player from El Palmar will fly to China to play two unprecedented tournaments for him, the ATP 500 in Beijing and the Masters 1000 in Shanghai, which return to the circuit for the first time after the pandemic.

After the Asian tour, Alcaraz will return to Europe to compete in the ATP 500 in Basel and the Masters 1000 in Paris with which he will close the month of October. In these tournaments, last year, the Murcian fell in the semifinals against Felix Auger-Aliassime and in the quarterfinals against Holger Rune, respectively. He will end the year in Turin making his debut at the Nitto ATP Finals, since in 2022 he missed it due to injury.