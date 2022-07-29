MF Saturday, July 30, 2022, 00:32



Carlos Alcaraz prevailed this Friday in a clear and forceful way over the Argentine Facundo Bagnis to get into the semifinals of the ATP 250 in Umag (6-0 and 6-4). The Murcian swept his opponent in the first set endorsing him a donut and although in the second set the South American took the pressure off himself, the number five in the world closed the victory. The Italian Giulio Zeppieri (168 in the world) will be measured in the semifinals, starting at 5:30 p.m. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil arrives at this penultimate appointment with hardly any wear and tear and as the clear favorite for the final victory.

The Murcian feels at home at the ATP in Umag (Croatia), since it was where he won his first official title on the circuit. He reaches the semifinals after showing a great level.

Ferrero’s pupil will be accompanied in the penultimate round by three Italians



Alcaraz was on the fast track. He only needed an hour and 23 minutes to defeat Bagnis yesterday. Zeppieri avoided a Spanish duel in the semifinals, by beating Bernabé Zapata (82nd) ​​7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The first set was a festival for the tennis player from El Palmar, since he gave his rival no chance and ran over him with a ‘donut’. The Argentine did not have a single option. In the second round, Bagnis was more solid and defended his serve better, but Alcaraz was able to put an end to the Argentine’s resistance at the moment of truth, confirming once again that he has a lot of game to go far in tennis. . Bagnis and Alcaraz have faced each other three times, resulting in as many wins for the Murcian.

Carlitos won his first ATP title last year in Umag. Since then he won four other events on the men’s circuit, especially in the Masters 1000 in Miami and Madrid. However, last Sunday Alcaraz lost to the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg final.

Carballés does not pass



In Umag, Alcaraz will be accompanied in the semifinals by three Italian representatives. In addition to Zeppieri, Jannik Sinner (10th) and Franco Agamenone (136th) also qualified on the other side of the draw.

Roberto Carballés, on the other hand, fought this Friday for a place in the semifinals against the Italian Jannik Sinner, but he was left with honey on his lips in a tied 6-4, 7-6(5). The canary let the first set escape with an early break and in the second he avoided that setback, recovered from another break, but gave up in the tie-break.

With the one he got this Friday, Alcaraz already has 41 wins this season. He is only behind the 42 of the Greek Tsitsipas. He is chasing a new title and moving up a spot in the ATP rankings. In addition, winning the championship trophy would give him great confidence ahead of the 2022 US Open, which takes place from August 29 to September 11. Last year, the Murcian reached the quarterfinals in New York. He retired due to some discomfort against Auger-Aliassime when he was losing 6-3 and 3-1.