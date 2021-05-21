“There is no problem in playing Challenger tournaments, I have to improve my ‘ranking’,” he said Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, after his first win at the ATP Challenger Oeiras 3 2021, a tournament that gives you the chance to enter the ‘top-100’ of the ATP rankings for the first time in your career if he defeats Argentine Facundo Bagnis this Saturday in the final.

The young tennis player from El Palmar [18 años] he won this Friday in the semifinals of the Portuguese tournament against Japanese Taro daniel, number 112 in the world, by 62, 5-7 and 6-2. Alcaraz has already secured the 105th place in the ranking with his qualification for the final and if he takes the title he will break into the top-100 for the first time in his career.

The Challenger circuit is starting to get too small for him. Alcaraz faced a difficult opponent this Friday, such as Taro Daniel. The start of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s ward was overwhelming. He was on his way to a resounding victory with a 6-2 in the first set and 5-3 in the second, in which got to have a match ball, but went to 5-7. Another player would have collapsed, but Alcaraz, with an inappropriate maturity for his age, recovered his best game and closed the game as he started, with a 6-2.

Being among the 100 best in the world is key in a tennis player’s career, since allows direct entry to the grand slams box. For the moment, Carlos will have to resort to the preliminary phase at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but if his upward trend continues, he could set himself a goal to enter the final draw of the US Open 2021.