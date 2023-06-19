“The journey is not over. I’m looking forward to Wimbledon,” Novak Djokovic released a week ago, shortly after being crowned at Roland Garros. And Carlos Alcaraz, his main rival at the moment, does not want to waste a minute. The Murcian, aware that he is inferior to the Serbian on grass, has taken his preparation for Wimbledon very seriously and since last Saturday he has been training on the Queen’s courts, a tournament in which he will debut tomorrow and which could help him cut many points in the ATP ranking to Djokovic. If all goes well, Carlitos will spend a month in London, where he has rented a house near the All England Club and lives with members of his team and his father.

Alcaraz already knows who will be his first rival in the British tournament. He will face young Frenchman Arthur Fils tomorrow, at a time to be determined. The 19-year-old Frenchman and number 66 in the world, comes from the previous phase, so he arrives with more rhythm of matches on the grass surface. The Murcian, for his part, will have to display a great game to overcome it. Fils has beaten Hugo Grener and Alexei Popyrin this weekend at Queen’s. Alcaraz, for his part, has not played a game on grass for a year.

«I have not been able to practice a lot at home because we do not have grass courts. I have to adapt my movements and my blows to the grass, but I am very happy with the training sessions I have done here”, the Murcian confessed yesterday, who this week at Queen’s will be accompanied by Samuel López, coach of a Pablo Carreño who is still injured and he’s gonna miss the whole weed tour. López works at the Equelite Academy in Villena and is going to replace Juan Carlos Ferrero these days, who has taken a week’s vacation, before traveling to London next week and joining the group for the Hurlingham exhibition tournament.

Djokovic has not lost a match at Wimbledon since 2017. And that, obviously, makes him the clear favorite to win the third Grand Slam of the season again. “I have always said that I think I can win in every tournament I go to,” the Murcian tennis player responded to Nick Kyrgios’ statements that he is the only one who can beat Djokovic on this surface.

WIMBLEDON 2023 "I always say that I think that I can win in all tournaments, but here it will be more difficult"

«On grass it is true that it is more complicated. I don’t have that much experience anyway and in the games I’ve played it’s been a bit difficult for me. Djokovic, along with Federer, are some of the best to ever hit a grass court, so it’s going to be tough. Kyrgios has already made a Wimbledon final, he has a very good game here. I’m not going to say that I’m not capable of beating Djokovic, but on this surface I have fewer chances,” added Carlitos.

Yesterday, in his press appearance prior to the premiere of the El Palmar player at Queen’s, they asked him again about his defeat in the Roland Garros semifinals against Djokovic. And Alcaraz was sincere. «There are people who believe that what happened to me against Djokovic was an injury, but it was not. They were ramps, something very normal in tennis players. After two days he was already perfect. The truth is that I didn’t fully prepare for that game and I put additional pressure on me that hurt me. The next time with Djokovic will be different. I have to learn from what happened to me in Paris. I have to know how to deal with pressure and nerves better. I have learned a lot from that game”, acknowledged an Alcaraz who hopes to make “a good tour of grass” and continue “improving”.